Increase in state budget looks to help nursing homes stay open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's time to eat for Danette Svobatta and her friends at the Riverfest Senior Breakfast. But she wouldn't be able to come out, if it weren't for a little help.

Danette is deaf, and struggles with asthma and diabetes, and she receives help from a social worker.

"She helps me with my laundry because I'm very short. They're doing their best and I want them to keep doing the programs they do. Someday it might happen to your mother or dad, or down the road to a loved one."

But recently, specialized nursing homes have been struggling to stay open in Wisconsin.

"Our costs keep going up," said CEO Todd Wilson, of Bethany Lutheran Homes.

27 skilled nursing facilities have closed in Wisconsin since 2016, with 8 closing this year.

"Our ability to attract and retain the workforce needed to care for some of society's most vulnerable people have been very difficult."

Wilson says low government aid means the wages they can afford to pay skilled nurses are too low to keep a consistent staff.

"Without them we can't take care of people. They're really the people out on the front line doing the bulk of the work."

Which is why the funding they will receive from the budget will go to the work force.

"90 percent or more will go to most wages and benefits to attract the staff that we need to care for the people."

And as breakfast comes to an end for Danette, she hopes to be back next year, and hopes those who help her, get a little more help themselves.

"We need more funding, yes we do."

