Inclusive Health Award recipients announced at Mayo Clinic Health System

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Programs in our area that help people with disabilities are getting a boost from Mayo Clinic Health System.

$195,000 is being spread throughout programs that support people with cognitive and physical disabilities, especially ones that help children.

Mayo announced the one-time only Inclusive Awards in July, and awarded funding to 12 different initiatives on Thursday.

The following organizations have been selected to receive funding:

Aptiv - $5,000

— Donation will help give youth the opportunity to participate in activities in the community and will help offset transportation costs.

City of La Crosse Park, Recreation & Forestry Department - $25,000

— Donation will be used for construction and installation of a low profile launch pier that will allow those with physical disabilities and the public to launch a boat, canoe or kayak.

EveryBody Can Dance - $500

— EveryBody Can Dance provides two dance parties each year for people of all abilities, including the public. Donation will be used to help offset the cost of a dance party which provides four hours of music, door prizes and food for those that attend.

HorseSense for Special Riders, Inc. - $20,000

— Donation will be used to purchase equipment for a new pasture to allow HorseSense to expand their herd of horses and accommodate more clients.

La Crescent Lions Club - $13,000

— Donation will be used to build an inclusive playground at Veterans Park in La Crescent.

La Crosse Area Family YMCA - $3,300

— Donation will be used to provide sensory objects, toys, games, floating devices and assistive technology to aid in swimming lessons for adapted swimmers.

La Crosse Public Education Foundation - $28,788

— Donation will be used to purchase 12 sport wheelchairs for unified education classes.

North American Squirrel Association (NASA) of Holmen - $10,000

— Donation will be used to purchase an Action Trackchair. These chairs allow people with limited mobility to participate in activities such as hunting, class field trips, community events, etc.

North American Squirrel Association (NASA) of Holmen - $7,500

— Donation will be used towards the purchase of a tandem bike and adaptive snow skiing equipment. Bikes will be available for people to check out through NASA to use for the day. Adaptive snow skiing equipment will allow individuals the opportunity to ski upright.

North American Squirrel Association (NASA) of Tomah - $70,000

— Donation will be used to build an inclusive park with adaptive equipment on the shore of Lake Tomah.

The Parenting Place - $10,000

— Donation will be used for Braden's Library to purchase equipment and supplies for the special needs library at The Parenting Place.

UW-La Crosse and the Center on Disability Health and Adapted Physical Activity - $2,051.21

— Donation will be used to purchase equipment for physical activity programs for youth and adults with disabilities.

Director of Community Engagement at Mayo Clinic Health System, Teri Wildt, says through helping fund these initiatives, our community is one step closer to being a great place to live for everyone.

"I think that these organizations receiving the funds do great stuff every day to make our region a great place to live, work, play, raise families, and I hope that we're doing just a small part to help that in that effort," said Wildt.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.