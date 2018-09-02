In The Knowledge Open rights answers lose points for your team

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Forrest Hill's Golf Course in La Crosse hosted the 6th annual Charlie Miller Bow Tie Classic Golf Outing and Knowledge Open Saturday.

The Knowledge Open is a unique part of the event where National Honors Society students from Logan and Central high schools ask golf teams questions at the beginning of each hole. If the team answers correctly, they can knock a point off their score for that hole.

The money raised helps fund grants for teachers and also goes to help students through a Random Acts of Kindness program.

"The schools have been under a lot of pressure financially, over the last several years in particular. State aid has been very up and down over those years, and there are limits on how much can be raised from local property taxes," said David Stoeffler, executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.