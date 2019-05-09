In-state enrollment levels in UW system schools dropping statewide

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - As UWL Students get ready to graduate, future graduation classes may see more out-of-state students.

According to the audit report, almost 13,000 fewer in-state students are in Wisconsin colleges, while 10,000 more out-of-state students are on campus.

A driving reason given to auditors from several in-system colleges is that there are fewer potential in-state students to apply.

"When we had the great recession the birth rate started declining, as the economy recovered the birth rate never did,” explained UWL Chancellor Joe Gow.

With the recession starting in the mid 2,000's, even fewer in-state students could attend in the future.

"When you take 18 years and add that on, particularly in 2026 we're going to see a big downturn of high school grads in Wisconsin," added Gow.

So with fewer students coming from in-state, schools have tried to stay full by attracting out-of-state students at a higher tuition.

"What we've been able to do is increase by a little bit the number of out-of-state students, and that rate has increased as time has gone while the in-state rate has stayed flat."

With a need to attract more out-of-state students, UWL relies on its location.

"La Crosse is the best town to hang out. It has the best atmosphere and environment, and it has a greatlandscape," expressed international UWL student Bo Kim.

"The area is beautiful it reminds me of the places I grew up," explained UWL student and Minnesota native Madison Roy.

UWL also relies on its programs to bring students in.

"When I initially came in I was interested in Biology and that's what a lot of students come in for," added Roy.

"My first major was biology," recalled Kim.

"It's all about keeping the quality very high, so that regardless of population trends students in Wisconsin are drawn to UW Lacrosse," concluded Gow.

