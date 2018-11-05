Important Election Day reminders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and many of you will be heading to the polls to cast your ballot.

But what do you need to know before you do?

It may seem simple to some, but many might not think of the small things that make a big difference when they're getting ready to vote.

If you happen to be one of the people who doesn't have a Wisconsin photo I.D., you can prove you're a Wisconsin resident by bringing a utility bill that shows your current address, but you also have to bring a passport or a birth certificate.

A Military I.D. card issued by the U.S. Uniformed Services will be accepted.

If you do have a Wisconsin photo I.D., remember to bring it with you.

"A lot of times someone will run into the polling place, they'll leave their wallet or purse in the car and then they get to the front and realize they need it and have to go get it," said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer.

If you have a hard time getting to the polls on Election Day due to age, illness, or disability, you can request a ballot to be sent to you, and you will not need to show a photo I.D.

And last but not least, before you head to the polls, make sure you do your research to know what's on your ballot.

"You know you don't want to be standing in that polling booth reading all these referendum questions and not knowing what they mean," Dankmeyer said.

If you want more details and information on what will be on your ballot, visit www.myvote.wi.gov and click the tab 'what's on my ballot.'



