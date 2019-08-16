Impact of tariffs felt at lumber business in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The impact of a trade war between the U.S. and China is being felt by businesses in our area.

Hardwood exporters have seen a 42 percent decrease in product exported to countries that border the Pacific Ocean

80 to 85 percent of hardwood products are exported to those countries, with China being the main recipient.

Management at Northwest Hardwoods in Onalaska say the decline has so far not forced staffing changes for their business.

But change may be in the future for many businesses in the industry.

"Right now, we've actually started to see some impacts at the lower levels in logging operations and some of these mills are being forced to close because they can't be competitive, so they're not making any money," said Mark Wells, Northwest Hardwoods site manager.

Earlier this week, President Trump announced about $300 billion of potential tariffs on goods imported from China have been delayed until December 15th.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.