Imaging table helps students gain new perspective on medical education

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The future of medicine is on display for students in our area.

Students from the Health Science Academy used an 'Anatomage Table' today at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

The table has a virtual library of human bodies and can show case the different systems in the body.

It can also show the results of various scans that doctors use to diagnose patients.

The specialized tool can help students to learn in new ways.

"You can also take different cuts and say look at a caudal view of the body or a frontal view of the body, that's one view, one type of thing that you really don't see a whole lot of, like in an anatomy book, it's really hands-on," said Andrew Torresani, Gundersen Health System simulation technician.

The Health Science Academy, established in 2009, helps prepare junior and senior high school students prepare for careers in medicine.



