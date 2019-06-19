Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drivers are continuing to make illegal turns on a road under construction in La Crosse.
Construction along Losey Boulevard lead to the temporary closure of left turn lanes onto State Road.
La Crosse Police have been writing warnings and tickets to drivers who make illegal turns at the intersection for over a week.
Police say drivers are continuing to ignore the signs and barrels closing the turn lane.
"The problem you have is that when a vehicle tries to make a left turn they're backing traffic up on Losey Boulevard, so we're seeing tremendous backups because of vehicles that are out here that are trying to make these left turns," said La Crosse Police sergeant Tom Walsh.
A ticket for making an illegal turn in the city of La Crosse is $136.
