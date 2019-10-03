iFeed coming November 2nd in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Area high school students are getting ready to help people dealing with food insecurity in our area ... and around the world.

The 5th annual iFeed event is Novermber 2nd at Logan High School.

Students from seven different area high schools and members of local Rotary Clubs will come together for the event.

Teams will pack thousands of meals that will be shipped to Nicaragua.

Student volunteers are getting creative to get everyone involved.

"We usually put boxes out around every classroom and then there is quite a bit of food in there," said Cristina Dewall, Caledonia High School Senior.

"It depends on what we have them do, like if you bring in a can you can wear a hat or something, usually that's how it works," said Caledonia High School senior Felicity Oehmigen.

iFeed leaders are hoping to increase the number of donations for food pantries.

To help, businesses and community members are asked to hold their own food collections ahead of the main iFeed event.

More information is available on the iFeed website.

