If you've been swimming in pools or area waterways, you may want to listen to this doctor's advice

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Dr. Anna Jackson, a pediatrician with Gundersen Health System in Onalaska, said anyone can get swimmer's ear, but it's often seen in kids during the summer when water from swimming makes bacteria more likely to grow in the outer ear canal.

Some of the symptoms include ear pain and possible drainage.

Jackson said the pain can be worse that an inner ear infection, which swimmer's ear is often mistaken for.

"There's a lot of confusion between swimmer's ear and a typical ear infection, which is usually associated with caught or cold symptoms, sometimes fever," said Jackson.

Jackson said vinegar and alcohol ear drops can help prevent swimmer's ear, and that mild cases can be treated with vinegar and water ear drops.

She said should visit your healthcare provider if the infection becomes severe.

