I-90/94 is open to traffic in both directions

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 02:43 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 02:43 PM CDT

I-90/94 is now open to traffic in both directions following a closure due to flooding.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WIDot), the eastbound lanes, which had been closed and detoured at New Lisbon, re-opened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The westbound lanes, detoured at Portage, re-opened earlier today.

More information is available here.

