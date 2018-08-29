I-90/94 is open to traffic in both directions

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

I-90/94 is now open to traffic in both directions following a closure due to flooding.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WIDot), the eastbound lanes, which had been closed and detoured at New Lisbon, re-opened at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The westbound lanes, detoured at Portage, re-opened earlier today.

