UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound traffic incident cleared

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Due to a traffic incident, the left lane of I-90 eastbound at mile marker 11 near West Salem was closed for over two hours.

All lanes are open as of 3:47 p.m. Monday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was on scene.

