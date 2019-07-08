UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound traffic incident cleared
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Due to a traffic incident, the left lane of I-90 eastbound at mile marker 11 near West Salem was closed for over two hours.
All lanes are open as of 3:47 p.m. Monday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was on scene.
