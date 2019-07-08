News

UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound traffic incident cleared

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 01:57 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 03:55 PM CDT

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Due to a traffic incident, the left lane of I-90 eastbound at mile marker 11 near West Salem was closed for over two hours.

All lanes are open as of 3:47 p.m. Monday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was on scene.

 

 

