Hydrant flushing coming in La Crosse as part of normal maintenance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Fire hydrants in La Crosse will be flushed starting Monday as part of normal system maintenance.

La Crosse Water Utility will start about 7 a.m. with hydrants on the city's north side.

The process can temporarily cause decreases in pressure and may cause short-term discoloration in the water.

It may affect automatic flushing units and pressure sensitive equipment.

If you do experience discolored water, the water utility department says to run cold water from the lowest level of your home for a few minutes until the water clears.

Flushing work is expected be completed by Wednesday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.