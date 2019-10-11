Hunter finds body in wooded area of rural Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a hunter reported finding a body in the woods near Mankato.
Deputies were called to the area northeast of Highway 83 on Thursday.
Authorities don't know the name and identity of the person. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says there is no threat to the public.
Investigators from the sheriff's office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating with help from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- UPDATE: Video of suspect involved in YMCA vandalism released
- Kwik Trip developing plans for largest La Crosse location yet
- Hunter finds body in wooded area of rural Mankato
- La Crosse Mayor proclaims Oct. 15 as White Cane Safety Day
- Man charged in sex sting after walking hundreds of miles to Wisconsin
- Dahl Family YMCA vandalized
- La Crosse County Salvation Army goes through active shooter training
- Historic Downtown Day to celebrate La Crosse's downtown
- La Crosse considers next steps after voting to purchase downtown building
- Wisconsin DNR: New lead contamination rules not good enough