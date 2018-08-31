Hunger Task Force of La Crosse helping to feed those impacted by flooding
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As communities continue to clean-up, local organizations are ensuring everyone has access to healthy meals.
The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse is working with other businesses, nonprofits, and groups to distribute food throughout our area. Due to the increased need caused by this week's flooding, the Hunger Task Force says it will take any donations people are willing to give.
"Sometimes they're pre-made sandwiches, so bread and lunch meat is a perfect donation. Sometimes they're actually cooking a meal and bringing it hot to these areas and serving that way. So, really anything that you think can help I'm sure the programs are going to be very grateful for,” said Junger Task Force Executive Director Shelly Fortner.
Those looking to donate can do so at the Hunger Task Force's La Crosse location, 1240 Clinton Street. Any organizations wanting to help distribute food through their communities can call the Hunger Task Force at (608) 793-1002.
