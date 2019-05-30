Hunger simulation held at annual forum in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - An annual forum is educating people in our area about the impact poverty has in creating hunger.
The Hunger Task Force hosted a poverty simulation today at the La Crosse Public Library.
The purpose of the simulation is to help remove misconceptions about poverty and increase understanding.
"The issue is what is their income versus their expenses and so livable wage is just something we have to address as well," said Hunger Task Force executive director Shelly Fortner.
The Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee and Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin joined for the forum.
