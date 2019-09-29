Hundreds got hearty start to Oktoberfest's final day at Parade Marshal Breakfast

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest's Parade Marshal Breakfast was held at the Boys and Girls Club in La Crosse on Sunday.

The president of the parade marshals, Patti Lokken, said around 600 festers showed up to enjoy pancakes and sausage.

This is the first year the event was held at the Boys & Girls Club, and Lokken said it's nice to be indoors and out of the elements.

Lokken said the event is usually the last meal they share with visiting dignitaries from regional and even international fests.

"I talked to the Voyageurs from Canada, and they were heading home. They've got an 11-hour drive. It's good to know we sent them off with full tummies, and they have a good ride home," said Lokken.

Part of the proceeds from this year's breakfast will help the Boys and Girls club. Leftover food from the event will help feed area kids as well.

