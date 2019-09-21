Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hundreds of people are gathering at the state Capitol in Madison to demand action on climate change.
The protest was part of the "Global Climate Strike" demonstrations around the world Friday. Protesters marched through downtown Madison streets before gathering on the Capitol steps.
They held signs that read "Don't burn my future," "Make love not CO2," and "Y'all mind if we save the Earth." They chanted "Hey, hey, ho, ho, fossil fuels have got to go" and "Can't drink oil, keep it in the soil." A makeshift marching band complete with trumpets, trombones and tubas worked its way through the crowd.
The Capitol Police Department estimated the crowd at about 3,000 people.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local employees volunteering to help mother nature
- On Your Side - Meat gets a makeover
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Medical marijuana could come to Wisconsin after a bill was introduced in the Wisconsin legislature
- A La Crosse County judge is granting three motions ahead of a homocide trial
Latest News
- La Crosse School District working to bridge achievement gap
- Child sexual assault abuse training offered in La Crosse
- Hundreds gather at state Capitol to demand climate action
- 6 and 24-hour walk/run raises money for Local Lupus Alliance
- Local activists join international strike demanding action on climate change
- Lederhosen Games at Oktoberfest expands for 2019
- One adult and four small children treated for injuries following car and buggy accident
- Trump proposal could cut off food stamps to 35K in Minnesota
- Wisconsin lawmakers introduce medical marijuana bill
- Motorist killed in crossfire of Milwaukee gun fight