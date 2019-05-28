Houston Texans star JJ Watt engaged to soccer's Kealia Ohai
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is engaged to his girlfriend professional soccer player Kealia Ohai.
Both tweeted word of their engagement Sunday with photos showing Watt down on one knee before Ohai along a waterfront and rocky coast with a beautiful sunset.
I'm the luckiest man in the world.#SheSaidYes pic.twitter.com/xfA4eRcqZR— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 27, 2019
Watt, who's a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, tweeted "I'm the luckiest man in the world" #SheSaidYes.
Ohai's tweet said: "I love you."
She plays for the Houston Dash.
Watt, a college standout at Wisconsin, is known for helping raise tens of millions of dollars for storm relief after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas in 2017. Watt's online fundraiser, with an original goal of $200,000, led to a surge of donations and his foundation distributing at least $41.6 million to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast.
