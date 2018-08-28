Houston County Emergency Management issues statement

Channel3000.com file photo

HOUSTON, Minn. (WKBT) - Houston County Emergency Management issued a statement following the heavy amounts of rain received August 27 and 28.

According to the release, Hokah saw about seven inches of rain, which flooded Thompson Creek and wiped out Como Falls and carved a new path through Como Falls Park. Authorities have placed caution tape at the entrances to the park and officials advise visitors do not cross that line.

Most of the county's public infrastructure is in good condition, with the exceptions of a few washouts and a few mudslides throughout the county, the release said.