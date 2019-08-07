House where girl was kidnapped, parents killed is torn down
BARRON, Wis. (AP) - The house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents were fatally shot has been torn down in northwestern Wisconsin.
The bank that owns the house near Barron had it demolished Tuesday after consulting with relatives about the property. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells the Star Tribune his department released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago.
The 13-year-old Closs was abducted Oct. 15 after Jake Patterson shot his way into her home and killed her parents, James and Denise Closs. Patterson held Jayme captive at his cabin in Douglas County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Barron until she escaped in January.
Patterson is serving life without the possibility of parole.
