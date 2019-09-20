Hotel employees volunteer to preserve habitat
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Several employees from the Home2Suites Hotel in downtown La Crosse are volunteering to help maintain La Crosse's wildlife habitat.
They're doing it as part of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy's "Love The Bluffs" program, which was started earlier this summer. The Home2Suites team will be clearing invasive species like buckthorn that threatens the oak trees in our area.
The activity serves a dual purpose. "Just coming up here and helping out like this helps kind of create a connection with the land," Mississippi Valley Conservancy Communications Director Sarah Bratnober said. "These people are probably gonna tell their friends about this over a beer tonight or something. You know? So word of mouth helps to make everyone more aware of what's up here."
Mississippi Valley Conservancy also provides organized hikes and educational programs.
