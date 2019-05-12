Hot dogs mark an end for cold winter with Wienerfest 2019

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - 2019 Wienerfest celebrations were Saturday at the Southside Oktoberfest Grounds in La Crosse.

Every $15 ticket to Wienerfest came with one free wiener.

There was also plenty of craft beer on tap and local musicians who played until 10:30 p.m..

Brian Jackson, the head coordinator for Wienerfest 2019, said the event began as a way to take advantage of spring weather at the fairgrounds.

"It's that time of year when everybody is finally getting out of their house. You know, they've been cooped up all winter, and we finally get some nice weather. And today, we've got some sunshine right now, which is awesome, and people just want to go out and hang out with their friends and have some fun," said Jackson.

Wienerfest is sponsored by the Bakalars Sausage Company, who provides the wieners.

