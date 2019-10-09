Hospitals co-sponsor A Walk to Remember event

La Crosse, Wis. (WKBT) - 1,000,000 pregnancies in the United States end in miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death. The community is invited to participate in A Walk to Remember to honor babies that have passed. October is Pregnancy and Infant Awareness Month.

The walk is Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at the Southside Neighborhood center located at 1300 6th Street South in La Crosse. The event is free to the public.

"Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Health Care's Share Program and Gundersen Health System's Resolve Through Sharing co-sponsor this annual Walk to Remember," Opal Hostert, RN and Share Program coordinator explains. "Families and friends are welcome to attend this event to honor their precious babies and help to make pregnancy loss more known within the local community."

The purpose of this walk is to educate people on how to better support families who have suffered the loss of a child.

"At Mayo Clinic Health System our Share Program supports families who experience the death of a baby through early pregnancy loss, stillbirth or in the first few months of life," Hostert said.

If you know someone who could benefit from the Share Program, please contact us at; 608-785-0940, ext. 22389.

