HorseSense seeking support to help feed therapy horses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - HorseSense is seeking community support to help feed 10 therapy horses this winter.
The local nonprofit is aiming to raise $9,150 by means of donations from the community to cover
the cost of hay and grain for the estimated six months of winter. Each horse eats one bale of hay per
day during this timeframe, in addition to grain throughout the season as needed.
A donation of $5 will provide a day’s worth of food for one therapy horse.
“We go through 10 bales of hay per day in the winter,” said Samantha Hall, HorseSense’s executive
director. “That means we’re spending $50 a day to feed our horses.
“HorseSense wouldn’t exist without our therapy horses so it’s vital that they are well-fed and taken
care of. By ensuring this, we are able to continue to offer life-changing therapeutic horseback riding
lessons to those in need.”
All donations are tax-deductible and can be made easily online. To learn more about this campaign
and make a donation, visit www.horsesensewi.org. Additional details can also be found on the
organization’s Facebook page.
“Every dollar counts,” Hall said. “We’re grateful to everyone who make a donation--whether it’s $5
or $500, we need your help and appreciate it so much.”
