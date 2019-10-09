HorseSense seeking support to help feed therapy horses

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. HorseSense built a new arena and is in need of volunteers.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - HorseSense is seeking community support to help feed 10 therapy horses this winter.

The local nonprofit is aiming to raise $9,150 by means of donations from the community to cover

the cost of hay and grain for the estimated six months of winter. Each horse eats one bale of hay per

day during this timeframe, in addition to grain throughout the season as needed.

A donation of $5 will provide a day’s worth of food for one therapy horse.

“We go through 10 bales of hay per day in the winter,” said Samantha Hall, HorseSense’s executive

director. “That means we’re spending $50 a day to feed our horses.

“HorseSense wouldn’t exist without our therapy horses so it’s vital that they are well-fed and taken

care of. By ensuring this, we are able to continue to offer life-changing therapeutic horseback riding

lessons to those in need.”

All donations are tax-deductible and can be made easily online. To learn more about this campaign

and make a donation, visit www.horsesensewi.org. Additional details can also be found on the

organization’s Facebook page.

“Every dollar counts,” Hall said. “We’re grateful to everyone who make a donation--whether it’s $5

or $500, we need your help and appreciate it so much.”

