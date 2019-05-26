Horse and Pony Pull is show of strength for Village of Ontario

ONTARIO, Wis. (WBKT) - The O.K. Corral hosted the 56th annual Horse and Pony Pull on Saturday.

Jamie Dewitt, the owner of the O.K. Corral, said around 200 to 300 people usually show up to the event, which is like a tractor pull for horses and ponies. However, Dewitt said that horses have better traction than tractors, and can pull more weight pound-for-pound via chains placed on them.

Dewitt said last year's flood hit the village hard, with the corral having to replace almost everything except their canoes.

He said the event helps show people the village hasn't given up and is going to continue going forward.

"[It] might take us a few years to get back on our feet. We're going to lose some things, but we're going to gain some things. I guess I've always felt sometimes you've got to take a step back to go forward, and this flood has been a big step back. But, we will go forward," said Dewitt.

Dewitt said people came from as far as Iowa and Illinois to watch and take part in the pull.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.