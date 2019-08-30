Homeless camp in downtown Milwaukee growing
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The growing number of people living in tents in a homeless encampment under an overpass in downtown Milwaukee has local officials concerned.
Advocates for the homeless say there are about 50 to 60 people living in the camp under Interstate 794 which has been growing since April.
Milwaukee County Housing Division outreach services manager Eric Collins-Dyke tells WTMJ-TV says the goal is to get everyone off the street before the cold weather arrives.
Collins-Dyke says in the last few weeks the county has been able to move 15 people into permanent housing. He says the camp continues to grow despite the best efforts of outreach workers trying to move people into housing.
