Home, several vehicles destroyed in early morning fire
DE SOTO, Wis. (WKBT) - An early morning fire Thursday morning near De Soto destroyed a home and several vehicles. All three people inside the home were removed safely.
According to the Wheatland Fire Department Facebook page, Chief David Hobbs arrived at approximately 12:40 a.m. to survey the scene. Hobbs found two cars, one truck, three large boats, one camper, one shed, one utility vehicle and the home itself had all caught fire.
Crews battled the flames until 5:30 a.m.
Assistance was provided by the Ferryville, De Soto, Genoa, Stoddard and Viroqua Fire Departments, as well as Gunderson Ambulance and the American Red Cross.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide for the residents of the home, Ken and Laverne Schauer.
