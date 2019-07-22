Home sales slump in Wisconsin as compared to 2018

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Home sale numbers in Wisconsin have fallen sharply in June as compared to year ago.

The state saw an almost 10% decrease last month when compared to June of 2018.

June is traditionally the strongest month for home sales, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

However, home sales in La Crosse County did better than the state average.

The county had a 1.9% drop in sales between June of 2019 and June of 2018.

The low number of homes on the market is making it hard on potential buyers.

"What we'd really like to see is a more balanced market in the sense of more inventory available because there is plenty of buyers in the market, but those buyers have to be really competitive," said Seteve Lillestrand, president La Crosse Area Realtor Association.

The average home price rose in all Wisconsin counties in our region, except Jackson County.



