Home Depot acquires The Company Store in new deal
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Company Store is under new ownership. Home Depot announced Thursday it would be acquiring the La Crosse-based business.
The Company Store is an online retailer of textiles and other home decor products. The business is 106 years old and has five locations, including an outlet on French Island. All five locations plan to stay open since the deal only includes online sales.
Home Depot is currently the world's largest home improvement retailer with more than 2,000 stores in all 50 states and more than 400,000 employees.
Latest News
- Proposal would allow restaurant tip-pooling
- Local racing team donates gifts to area families
- Home Depot acquires The Company Store in new deal
- Salvation Army wraps up bell ringing this weekend
- Fired food worker arrested after ramming vehicle at Lambeau
- Car crash in La Farge kills one
- Tips to keep your pet safe in the cold weather
- Local business prepares for prom expo
- News 8 Sports Round Up-December 22, 2017
- Local elementary students headed to LEGO League sectionals