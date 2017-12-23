Home Depot acquires The Company Store in new deal

Home Depot acquires The Company Store...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Company Store is under new ownership. Home Depot announced Thursday it would be acquiring the La Crosse-based business.

The Company Store is an online retailer of textiles and other home decor products. The business is 106 years old and has five locations, including an outlet on French Island. All five locations plan to stay open since the deal only includes online sales.

Home Depot is currently the world's largest home improvement retailer with more than 2,000 stores in all 50 states and more than 400,000 employees.

