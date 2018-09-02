Home-cooked food offers flood victims some escape

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) - - With all of the flooding in our area, it's been tough for many community members.

The Coon Valley Lutheran Church is serving up hot meals to give residents a chance to relax and temporally forget about their problems.

On Saturday hundreds of people came together to show support for one another.

Ellie Brye helped to organize the lunch and dinner services for flood victims at Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

"Food is just always a comfort. It's just something that brings people together. Anything we can do to help make all of us feel better," Brye said.

Brye's daughter Karen Mcgarvey is also helping to organize the kitchen

"There's been several people here all morning getting the food ready. It's amazing how everybody's coming together. It doesn't matter where you're from or what you've done done in your life you know that this is where you need to be right now," Mcgarvey said.

People from all over the area are helping out.

"There's an amazing amount of people who've been dropping stop off. People come from Holmen and La Crose want to know what they can do to help," Mcgarvey said.

Best of all, Mcgarvey said, it doesn't matter how old or strong you are, if you can help cook you can make a difference.

"All of our what I would say good ol church ladies are here because they can't maybe haul your junk out of the basement your stuff out of the basement however they can make your food and serve it to you a hug if you need it," Mcgarvey said.

Mcgarvey said even the smallest tasks can have a big impact.

“Being here helping, serving somebody, making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for somebody, that's what's helpful that's what makes a difference in life," Mcgarvey said.

Vince Hundt lost his duplex from the flooding. He's currently helping other people clean up and says a good meal is just what everyone needs.

"It's just nice to be able to go to a friendly place and there are your neighbors and talk a little bit and enjoy a nice meal," Hundt said.

He said the church is one of the only places in town that isn't really affected from the flooding.

"You walk in here, one of the surprising things here there's no mud. There's mud everywhere else," Hundt said.

And with all of the chaos going on outside, it's nice for Coon Valley residents to have a place where they can go to escape, and, for a few minutes at least, forget about their problems.

"There is good in this terrible thing that we're experiencing, because we are helping one another and I think that's what people see," Mcgarvey said.

The church will be serving lunch and dinner Sunday night at noon and 5 p.m.

Anyone who would like to help out can go to the Coulee Region Flooding Cleanup 2018 Facebook page to see where volunteers are needed.