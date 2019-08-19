Home builders invite community to see latest creations during Parade of Homes

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Builders Association is holding the 43rd annual Parade of Homes. Kraig Lassig, the president of the Builders Association, said more than 2,000 people have toured the homes so far.

10 completed home builds in our area are available for guest to explore. Lassig said the event offers them a chance see the latest ideas from area designers and architects as well as get inspiration for their own projects.

He said weather has been a challenge for contractors, and he's grateful for their efforts to get the homes finished.

"[One home] was very complicated. It's a Swiss Chateau, so the windows actually came from Poland. The stucco is a temperature sensitive product, [and] we really had to rely on [the contractors]. We weren't able to get it done last year, so we had to do that this spring," said Lassig.

The Parade of Homes continues the weekend of August 23. It takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on August 23. It goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 24 and August 25.

To see the homes that are part of the event visit http://www.labaonline.com/2019-parade-homes-2/?preview=true.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.