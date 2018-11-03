Home break-ins near UW-L on rise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - - Police are warning residents who live near the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse’s campus to lock their doors after an increase in home break-ins.

Multiple students say people have tried to break into their house within the last week.

One of the biggest problems, police say, is that students aren't locking their doors.

Mikayla Bergmann, a junior at UW-L, said, "I was scared.”

Bergmann said people have tried to come in her house twice in the last week.

"Just the other night at 2:30 in the morning someone was banging on our door and like shaking our door handle trying to get in,” Bergmann said.

And even though they didn't get in, Bergmann is still shaken up about it.

It was scary to know that someone's trying to get into our house and steal our stuff it just makes you feel a little bit unsafe in the area,” Bergmann said.

There was only one thing that kept that person from coming in.

"We do have our doors locked all the time,” Bergmann said.

Police said a large number of students are leaving their doors unlocked.

Capt. Jason Melby of the La Crosse Police Department, said, "Because of the fact that there are several roommates in these apartment units, what will happen is one tenant will leave the door unlocked because they don't know if the other tenant has their key."

Burglars are taking advantage.

"With a lot of roommates coming and going it's easy for someone to get in and out of there without being noticed,” Melby said.

"Like half of my immediate friends don't lock the doors to their houses. I've seen friends of friends say that their houses have been broken into and have stuff stolen from them,” Bergmann said.

Police said it's not uncommon for burglars to walk in on students while they're home.

"Somebody simply walks into the apartment and if somebody's there they say, 'Oh, I thought this was Joe's apartment. Gee I'm so sorry.' And then turn around and walk out, and to the college student or whoever's living there they don't think much of it,” Melby said.

Police are also asking people to write down the serial numbers on their electronic devices.

"That makes it easy for us to enter in to our stolen files, It also makes it easier for us to track when somebody goes and tries to pawn something,” Bergmann said.

But the biggest thing is to simply lock your doors.

"Lock your house, lock your apartment,” Melby said.

“I think you should just lock your door and keep your personal belongings safe and yourself safe in that process,” Bergmann said.

One student said that after all the break-ins he's now keeping all of his electronics away from windows to make them less visible to potential thieves.

Police said one of the biggest challenges is that many students either don't report burglaries at all or they delay reporting them.

This of course makes it much more difficult to solve any crime that happens.

