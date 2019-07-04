Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KRAKOW, POLAND - JANUARY 26: 80-year-old Eva Kor poses by the original image of her as a child taken at Auschwitz at the time of its liberation on January 26, 2015 in Krakow, Poland. This week marks the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and to mark the event USC Shoah Foundation have brought together, for the first time, four of the survivors from the iconic image by Alexander Vorontsov of Auschwitz children. Auschwitz was among the most notorious of the extermination camps run by the Nazis to enslave and kill millions of Jews, political opponents, prisoners of war, homosexuals and Roma. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.

The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center she founded in Indiana released a statement saying Kor died Thursday morning in Krakow, Poland, during an annual museum trip. She was 85.

Kor is a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.

Kor was a longtime resident of Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors.

Museum officials say the center will be closed until Tuesday in honor of Kor's memory.

A public memorial service is planned.

