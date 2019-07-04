Holocaust survivor Eva Kor dies at age 85
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who championed forgiveness even for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities, has died.
The CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center she founded in Indiana released a statement saying Kor died Thursday morning in Krakow, Poland, during an annual museum trip. She was 85.
Kor is a Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. She and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.
Kor was a longtime resident of Terre Haute, Indiana. In 1985, she founded CANDLES, or Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors.
Museum officials say the center will be closed until Tuesday in honor of Kor's memory.
A public memorial service is planned.
