Holmen truck driver dies in Winona County crash

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A semi-truck driver from Holmen died following a crash in Winona County this morning.

At 4:54 a.m., a semi traveling northbound on Highway 61, drove into the median, struck a guardrail and continued over a bridge wall. The vehicle landed in Trout Creek, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver, a 64-year-old man from Holmen, died in the crash.

More information will be released at a later time.

Agencies assisting with the crash were Pickwick Fire Department, Winona Fire Department, Winona County Sheriff's Office, MnDOT, and Borkowski Towing.

