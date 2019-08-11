Holmen Summer Splash started small, having ripple effect on the log rolling community

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The third annual Holmen Summer Splash was held at the Holmen Aquatic Center on Saturday.

The Summer Splash started with 14 rollers and has grown to 32 this year.

All rollers were treated to trophies and pizza during an awards ceremony, and the top three from each division got plaques.

The head of the tournament and Women's World Champion holder, Livi Pappadopoulos, said it started as a way for beginners to test their skills, but this year they added divisions for advanced and adult rollers.

Pappadopoulos said the tournament is part of why log rolling is "booming" in the area.

"I started this tournament to try and grow this sport, and it's definitely doing that. We had some kids our first year who couldn't stay on a log to save their lives, and now they're competing in the world championships. So, it's really cool to see how this has helped this sport grow," Pappadopoulos,

Pappadopoulos said there are plenty of places to learn rolling in the area, including the Holmen aquatic center where she teaches every weekday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.