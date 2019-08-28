Holmen School District welcomes back staff for the new year

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - It isn't just students that are getting ready to go back to school.

"We are so ready for the students to come back. They just bring so much joy and so much energy," said Holmen District Administrator Kris Mueller.

The School District of Holmen held a welcome back event for staff members Tuesday morning.

A performance from the high school band welcomed new and returning staff for the school district.

Besides getting everyone on the same page with a staff orientation, the school district administrator says this is an opportunity create a new vision for the students.

"We need to bring in the element of happiness. If you're happy it fuels success, and it not only fuels success for our staff and their well-being, but success for our students and their achievement," said Dr. Mueller.

Holmen students will be returning to school September 3rd.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.