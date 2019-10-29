News

Holmen Police looking for missing juvenile

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 AM CDT

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - The Holmen Police Department and the family of Mariah Ernst are asking for assistance in locating Mariah.

According to Holmen police, Mariah is 15-years-old, is 5' 3", 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She went missing at 9:30 a.m. on October 26.

No other information has been made available.

Contact the Holmen Police Department with information on Mariah's whereabouts at 608-526-4212.

 

