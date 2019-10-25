Holmen hunter shoots bear acting strangely

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - An area hunter shot and killed a bear acting strangely while crossbow hunting east of Holmen yesterday.

According to a representative of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WisDNR), a hunter called to report the encounter Thursday morning, October 24, around 9:30 a.m. The hunter said he tried multiple times to scare the bear away. He said he was not alarmed by the bear as he has seen them in the woods while hunting before. The hunter told the DNR that he tried waiting for the bear to leave then made a lot of noise but the bear would not leave. The bear then approached the hunter's tent blind and pounced on top of it. The hunter yelled at the bear again and it seemed to have left the area.

Below are screen shots from a video the hunter took during the incident as the bear approached the blind:

Following the encounter, the hunter decided to leave the woods and he walked about 200 yards to his 4-wheeler when he turned back and noticed the bear was following him. He yelled and tried to alarm the bear to make it leave, but the bear continued to approach the hunter. When the 200 pound bear was close enough to touch, the hunter decided to shoot it with his crossbow, as he feared for his own safety.

Tyler Strelow of the Wisconsin DNR told News 8 that under normal situations a bear would leave if you ignore them or make noise. He said the hunter's actions were justified and reasonable. Because of the bear's strange behavior, the carcass has been submitted to the State Wildlife Health Lab for testing.

Below is a document provided by the WisDNR about living with bears as this is their natural home range and it is not uncommon for bears to be in the coulee region.

DNR bear guidelines

