Historic walking tours take new twists on La Crosse architecture

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A popular historic walking tour series returns with new perspective.

The La Crosse Public Library has spots still open for its Footsteps of La Crosse tours in September.

It was first developed in 2008 by a historian. The system has revamped the tours to focus on how class, culture and architecture come together to tell the story of people, not just buildings.

It's being organized by the archives department, which is only one of two of its kind in the state. Milwaukee also has a local archive system.

"So not only do we have an archives department, but we have the relationships with local historians and community members who are really passionate about local history to make programs like this," said Jenny DeRocher, archivist for the La Crosse Public Library.

The tours will focus on four different neighborhoods. They include downtown La Crosse on Sept. 3 or 5, Caledonia Street on Sept. 10 or 12, UW-La Crosse and Goosetown on Sept. 17 and 19 and the Franciscan neighborhood Sept. 24 or 26.

The tours start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. More information and how to sign up can be found on the tours' website.

The library also holds the Footsteps of La Crosse tour in May.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.