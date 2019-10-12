Historic Downtown Day to celebrate La Crosse's downtown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People have come to La Crosse for well over a century to go shopping.

Saturday, some of La Crosse's businesses are set to celebrate the Historic Downtown.

Family friendly activities, live entertainment and horse drawn carriage rides will be going on throughout La Crosse's downtown.

Walking tours will highlight the sculptures and architecture that help give La Crosse's downtown its design.

While tomorrow could be cold and wet, La Crosse's downtown leaders are ready to celebrate, no matter the weather.

"Downtown La Crosse has a really exciting history lesson for people to learn about and again, we just want to celebrate. This is a family friendly event, it is the downtown businesses gift to the community," said Robin Moses, Downtown Mainstreet executive director.

A long day of events start at 9 Saturday morning with a La Crosse History Hunt.

And the guided architectural walking tour starts at 11 in the morning.

