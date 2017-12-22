Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse collects donations for pets

Hillside Animal Hospital wraps up pet...

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - It's the season of giving and that's true for our four-legged friends, too.

Hillside Animal Hospital in La Crosse just wrapped up its annual pet food drive.

Every year, the hospital collects food and other pet supplies and delivers them to WAFER who then makes the pet products available for their clients.

For every pound over 1,500 lbs. of food donated, Hillside Animal Hospital also donates $1/lb. and buys additional food up to $1,000.

WAFER says they'll always accept donations of pet food and supplies.

"We find that a lot of times, when our clients are going through difficult times, sometimes the pet is that one loving thing that no matter what's going on in your life, they love you, so it's important to maintain that relationship for people," said WAFER Board President Taylor Haley.

Hillside Animal Hospital says they collected more than 4,800 lbs.