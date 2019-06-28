Jackson County highway closed due to flooding
TAYLOR, Wis. (WKBT) - Highway 95, in both directions in Jackson County, is closed due to high water.
Highway 95 at County P near Taylor is still closed due to flooding. Highway 54 near Melrose and County Road VV are now open.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews have flagged the roadways in both directions.
