Highway 61 detour to be lifted south of Lake City

LAKE CITY, Minn. (WKBT) - A detour between Lake City and Reads Landing on Highway 61 is expected to be lifted this afternoon as crews wrap up culvert replacement work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said, motorists can expect short-term traffic delays as paving and guardrail replacement work continues for the next coming months, especially on two-lane portions of the road between Lake City and Kellogg.

Approximately 20 miles of Highway 61 will be repaved between Kellogg and north of Lake City, but not in the city limits.

