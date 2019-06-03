Highway 35 at Fountain City to close for sewer main project
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) - Highway 35 will close while the City of Fountain City repairs and replaces sewer and water lines on the north end of town.
The highway will be closed beginning June 10 to approximately July 3 with no thru traffic available. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the official detour from the north being Highway 35 to Highway 37 to Highway 10 to Highway 93 to Highway 95. Officials say that is the best route for large vehicles. The City says that other township and county roads are available that would shorten the detour, but they are not recommended for large vehicles.
More information can be found on the City's website here.
