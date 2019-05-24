High water closes Highway 60 in Wabasha

WABASHA, Minn. (WKBT) - Due to high water, Highway 60 at Highway 61 in Wabasha is closed.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), Highway 60 is under water and is blocked with barricades. A detour is marked.

MnDOT recommends not to drive around the barricades or into flooded areas. Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars, causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles and pick-ups.

