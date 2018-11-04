High schoolers help prepare more than 100K meals for those in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - - The community's largest food drive just got a whole lot bigger.

Around 450 volunteers, many of them high schoolers, are taking part in this year’s iFeed.

They're packing meals to send to Nicaragua, and they're collecting food for local shelters.

All of that work can be tiring, which is why they've got a secret weapon to keep everyone energized.

High school student Gabby Hargrove volunteered to DJ for this year's iFeed.

"It's really important to keep everyone pumped up and excited. When we're dancing around, it just keeps the energy up, makes you, like, want to be here,” Hargrove said.

She's volunteered for every event since iFeed started in La Crosse four years ago.

"It's honestly like the most fun I've ever had,” Hargrove said.

There's only one thing she loves more than music.

"Honestly, I've always loved helping people,” Hargrove said.

IFeed gives her a chance to cut loose and make a difference, which is the entire purpose of the event.

IFeed Committee Chair Miranda Terbeest said, “So we try and just bring as much energy as we can to the event. We want people to have fun, we want people to make a difference, so if we can mesh those two together, it's really what we're trying to do."

Terbeest is involved in several events but says this one is her favorite.

“You see how much fun people are having, and you see how many meals we pack and how much food items we collect, and it really just doesn't get any better than that,” Terbeest said.

Hargrove said she can't wait to do it all over again.

"I would come back every weekend for this for the rest of my life if I could,” Hargrove said.

This was the biggest iFeed ever.

They collected more than 30,000 items for local food pantries, and they're sending more than 100,000 meals to Nicaragua.

If you would like to get involved with iFeed you can go to rotaryifeed.org.

