Hi-Crush sand mine notifies state of layoff at Whitehall location

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) - Hi-Crush Services LLC notified the state Department of Workforce Development of an upcoming layoff at its Whitehall facility.

In a letter to the DWD, the company says the layoff is expected to impact 35-40 people, mostly hourly production employees.

The company says the layoff is "necessary by unforeseeable business circumstances associated with decreased profitability in shipping sand from the company's CN plants and the company's responsibilities to its shareholders to operate cost effectively. Accordingly, the company has no choice but to halt production at its Whitehall plant."

The letter to the state also says the company hopes the layoff is temporary, but they are unsure of how long it will last. They say it will continue through at least the end of this year.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.