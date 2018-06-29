Hi-Crush officials discuss cleanup effort for first time since livesaving incident

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WKBT) - It's been just over a month since a worker at a frac sand mining facility in Trempealeau County was saved from a multi-million-gallon retention pond. When the man became trapped in a submerged bulldozer, other crew members broke a barrier to let the water out.

Hi-Crush officials met with state and county representatives Thursday in the first public meeting since the incident. When the pond's barrier was released, 10 million gallons of processing water rushed out.

"We did that because there was no other way in talking to the first responders that we could save this man's life," said Hi-Crush COO Scott Preston.

The water carried sediment and other materials into a nearby stream and down to the Trempealeau River, turning it bright orange.

"The initial samples taken by the warden came back very high in suspended solid contents and metal contents," said Roberta Walls, an industrial sand sector specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Further testing by the DNR and Hi-Crush show those contents are decreasing. A presence of copper is still high.

"Those numbers continue to drop and we continue to expect to see those to drop over time," Walls said.

The worry was that all the extra materials in the water could lead to fish kills or disrupt fish reproduction. But tests show there should not be any long-term impacts at this time.

"There is no acute or chronic toxicity," Walls said.

A toxicologist with the Department of Health Services said the water does not appear to pose any immediate effects to people.

"We do not think people are going to get sick from swimming in the water or from taking their kayak out," said Sarah Yang, a toxicologist with DHS.

For now, the focus remains on the cleanup efforts. Hi-Crush representatives said the company is removing the sediment from the waterways and will continue to do so.

"Everything we have authorized to do from a cleanup standpoint we have done," Preston said.