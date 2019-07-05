Heroin warning issued by La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office has issued a warning Friday to residents in La Crosse and surrounding counties.

The Medical Examiner's Office has received information from local Emergency Medical Services throughout the Tri-County area that since Wednesday a possible potent batch of heroin laced with other unidentified drugs has been encountered.

Six overdoses are linked to the batch in La Crosse County, and several more in surrounding counties.

No deaths have resulted from the overdoses.

